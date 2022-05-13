Hot, dry weather likely across country

KARACHI: The continuing heatwave spell engulfed parts of lower Sindh in the last 24 hours, as daytime temperature reached 50 degrees Celsius in Jacobabad, Met Office said on Thursday.

Prevailing severe heatwave over central & upper Sindh will grip the lower Sindh except Karachi from Thursday and would last till 16 May, Met office said.

The scorching weather that had gripped upper and central parts has now spilled over into Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparker Districts where daytime temperature may rise to between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.

The daytime temperature in Karachi is now likely to range between 38 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius on May 13 and 14. Humidity levels may grow to 70 percent.

Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur and Naushehroferoz Districts are expected to see a maximum daytime temperature between 47 degrees Celsius and 49 degrees Celsius until May 16.

In the last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

Temperature in Sibbi and D G Khan was 49 degrees Celsius, each, Dadu, Mohenjodaro, Larkana and Barkhan 48, each.

In the next 24 hours hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heatwave conditions.

However, dust raising, gusty winds are likely in southern and central plain districts of the country. An isolated light rain-wind-thunderstorm may occur in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022