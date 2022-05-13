Groundbreaking of Swat Motorway phase-II project next week: KP CM

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday announced that the groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Phase II would be performed next week whereas the foundation stone of Dir Motorway would be laid within the next two months.

He made this announcement while inaugurating three newly completed development projects including the new building of Tehsil Complex Matta, Girls Degree College Kharizai and Burn & Trauma Center at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Matta.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also performed groundbreaking of various other development projects which include construction of the campuses for Agriculture University Swat and University of Engineering and Technology, Rural Health Center Chaprial, upgradation of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, new building of Matta Police Station, Matta Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Tehsil Playground Matta, Family Water Park Matta, Rehabilitation of 57-Km Shamozai Chowk to Bagh Dheri road, widening and rehabilitation of 10-Km Baryam Chowk to Wanai road, rehabilitation of 23-Km Matta Fazal Banda road, construction of Chaprial bypass road, construction of Fazal Banda to Jargoo Waterfall Road, Polytechnic Institute, Degree College Venai and construction of 132KV Matta Grid Station.

Addressing at a public gathering and talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that whenever Imran Khan will give call for ‘independence march’, he himself would lead a rally of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and millions of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reach Islamabad.

He thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who took to streets to protest on the call Imran Khan and said that the people of KP had always stood by Imran Khan.

Mahmood Khan said that we got this country for our freedom and sovereignty but unfortunately people with a slavish mentality have sabotaged the elected government of people.

Mahmood Khan said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected what he called an imported government and decided to support Imran Khan for the sake of country. He made it clear that the purpose of his visit to Swat was also to invite the people to participate in the proposed independence march.

Talking about the current wave of inflation, the chief minister said if the imported rulers deposit the amount obtained through money laundering in the national treasury, then everything in the country will become cheaper.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif should take care of the people of Punjab. He said we have already extended free healthcare facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that Shehbaz Sharif should complete the health card program started by PTI government in Punjab.

He lamented that the ministers of the incumbent government want to put their names on the development projects of PTI government but we will not let them to do so under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister expressed his concerns over the fact that the federal government had withheld the last tranche of development funds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the Punjab government was restricting the supply of wheat and flour to the province.

He claimed that efforts are also being made to exclude development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PSDP. He made it clear that he would go to any extent for the rights of the province.

Later, addressing the Matta Bar Association, the Chief Minister said that whatever happened in the country was very much clear for everyone; an elected government was removed through an ‘external conspiracy’.

He asked the lawyer community to fully support the movement for ‘real independence’ of the nation. He said that Imran Khan was the only fearless and sincere leader of this nation and it was time for the whole nation to support him. “We are an independent country but unfortunately our future decisions are being made in England”, he said and added that we did not get this country to change governments here on the ‘desires of enemies’.

