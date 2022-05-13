Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 12, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 13, 2022)...
13 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 12, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 13, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 39-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 49-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 50-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 49-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-20 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-23 (°C) 00-00 (%) 40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:08 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:47 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments