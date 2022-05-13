ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 12, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 13, 2022)...
Recorder Report 13 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 12, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 13, 2022)

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           39-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)        42-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           49-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        50-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        49-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      37-20 (°C) 00-00 (%)        38-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        38-23 (°C) 00-00 (%)        40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        49-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:08 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:47 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

weather weather report weather today Weather Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

The Weather

Forex reserves down $177m

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Air India appoints first foreign CEO

‘Regime change conspiracy’: Alvi urges CJP to form probe commission

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

Read more stories