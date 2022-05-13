KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 12, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
351,088,560 144,170,893 9,058,351,242 4,060,810,449
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 441,221,377 (558,933,946) (117,712,569)
Local Individuals 6,668,198,881 (6,741,595,920) (73,397,039)
Local Corporates 3,458,226,830 (3,267,117,222) 191,109,608
