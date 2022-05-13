Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 12, 2022). ==================================== BR...
13 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 12, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,898.44
High: 43,028.58
Low: 42,273.27
Net Change: 35.29
Volume (000): 102,129
Value (000): 4,992,082
Makt Cap (000) 1,705,678,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,428.14
NET CH (+) 8.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,520.73
NET CH (+) 78.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,534.39
NET CH (-) 40.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,274.11
NET CH (-) 6.20
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,648.91
NET CH (-) 3.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,304.92
NET CH (+) 19.04
------------------------------------
As on: 11-May-2022
====================================
