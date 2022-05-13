KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,898.44 High: 43,028.58 Low: 42,273.27 Net Change: 35.29 Volume (000): 102,129 Value (000): 4,992,082 Makt Cap (000) 1,705,678,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,428.14 NET CH (+) 8.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,520.73 NET CH (+) 78.04 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,534.39 NET CH (-) 40.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,274.11 NET CH (-) 6.20 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,648.91 NET CH (-) 3.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,304.92 NET CH (+) 19.04 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-May-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022