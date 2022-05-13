ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 12, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 13 May, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,898.44
High:                      43,028.58
Low:                       42,273.27
Net Change:                    35.29
Volume (000):                102,129
Value (000):               4,992,082
Makt Cap (000)         1,705,678,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,428.14
NET CH                      (+) 8.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,520.73
NET CH                     (+) 78.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,534.39
NET CH                     (-) 40.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,274.11
NET CH                      (-) 6.20
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,648.91
NET CH                      (-) 3.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,304.92
NET CH                     (+) 19.04
------------------------------------
As on:                   11-May-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Oil and Gas BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Forex reserves down $177m

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Air India appoints first foreign CEO

‘Regime change conspiracy’: Alvi urges CJP to form probe commission

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

Read more stories