Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
13 May, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Oilboy Energy Limited 12-05-2022 11:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 17-05-2022 17:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 17-05-2022 10:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering
Company Ltd 26-05-2022 10:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments