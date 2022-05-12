If I want, PTI cannot bring even 20 people to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's claim of bringing two million people to march against the coalition government was a bluff, adding "if I want, he can’t even get 20 people to come to Islamabad," Aaj News reported.

His comments came in response to Imran Khan's earlier statement, in which he vowed to bring over two million people to Islamabad to protest against the coalition government.

“Two million is a far cry, he can’t even get 20,000 people,” the security czar said in a video statement. “If I want, he can’t even get 20 people to come to Islamabad.”

He said that the government would decide on a policy regarding the PTI's march after deliberations with coalition partners. “If the government decides against giving the permission for the protest, I won’t even let 20 PTI supporters enter Islamabad,” said Sana.

Imran Khan decides to give Islamabad march call in last week of May

It is pertinent to mention that Khan has launched a nationwide anti-government campaign, demanding fresh elections. PTI has been attracting big crowds at public meetings.

As part of the anti-government campaign, the PTI chief is scheduled to address a public rally in Attock tonight.

In his address at the Jhelum rally on Tuesday, the former premier said that his party and the country's armed forces were the two things "keeping Pakistan together," as he rejected allegations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he was criticizing the leadership of the military for political gains.

"Shehbaz Sharif is real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who is installed as the prime minister through a foreign conspiracy," he said.