Foreign minister Bilawal to visit US on May 17: FO

  • Visit comes after US Secretary Antony Blinken invited him to the Second Global Covid Summit to be held virtually later this month
BR Web Desk Updated 12 May, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will embark on an official trip to the US on May 17.

This was announced by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar during the weekly press conference.

Last week, Bilawal had received a telephone call from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulating him on assumption of his office.

During the call, Blinken expressed the desire to continue strengthening mutually beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relationship

Blinken speaks to Bilawal

Building on the Pakistan-US cooperation in dealing with the pandemic during the last two years, Secretary Blinken invited Pakistan to the Second Global Covid Summit to be held virtually later this month.

An invitation was also extended by the Secretary of State for Pakistan’s participation in the ministerial meeting on global food security to be held in New York on May 18 2022.

On Wednesday, during the weekly press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked about the phone call between Bilawal and whether a one-to-one meeting between them during a food security summit was expected.

Price replied that he does not have any bilateral meetings to preview food security gatherings in New York.

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

He said that Bilawal and the US secretary had an opportunity to reflect on the 75th anniversary of US Pakistani relations and to talk about how they can strengthen that cooperation going forward.

Bilawal took oath as foreign minister on April 27.

