HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Thursday after drops on Wall Street on renewed fears of surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.35 percent, or 267.68 points, to 19,566.89.

Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.45 percent, or 13.90 points, to 3,044.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 0.64 percent, or 12.33 points, to 1,906.18.