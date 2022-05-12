Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: A consultative meeting, chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid, in London on Wednesday, agreed that the “unconstitutional elements” should be dealt as per the Constitution and law, besides agreeing to take all decisions in consultations with coalition partners.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that It was the first important meeting of the party leadership held under the chairmanship of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif which reviewed the overall political situation in the country and economic crisis.

She said that a briefing was given to Nawaz Sharif on the serious economic, constitutional and administrative crises inherited by the present government from the previous PTI government.

She said that the government team briefed PML-N Quaid on the current economic realities. She said that Nawaz Sharif was further informed that the prices of petroleum products were not increased to save the people from the additional burden of inflation.

“Details were shared with him on the serious crisis created by the previous government in the energy sector, load shedding, non-import of oil and LNG,” she added.

She added that the meeting considered various recommendations related to inflation, giving relief to the people from load shedding.

The meeting reviewed in detail the steps taken by the government since coming into power.

She added that the government team presented its views on future measures in the light of economic realities and also reviewed the unconstitutional measures taken since April 3 by the PTI precious government.

“The meeting agreed that the unconstitutional elements should be dealt with in accordance with the constitution and law,” she said, adding that consultations were also held on various proposals for “decisive actions” against unconstitutional elements.

The minister said that another meeting will be held today (Thursday) for final decisions.

She added that the meeting will approve a strategy to get the country and the people out of the crisis.

“Final decisions will be announced today to take the country out of the economic and constitutional crises,” she added. She added that all decisions will be announced in consultations with the the coalition parties.

