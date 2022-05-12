Maryam decides to shun security protocol

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to provide VIP security protocol to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz. Sources said the decision to provide VIP security to Maryam was taken following the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior’s threats assessment committee. They said that during stay and movement in Islamabad, a dedicated police and Rangers security cover would be provided to the PML-N vice president to escort her in the capital city.

Directives would be given to all provinces to provide the same security cover during her movement in other districts, they said. Sources said security would also be provided at her residences as well as during her public engagements proper security order should be issued to ensure her safety and security during public events.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022