4QFY22 targets: FBR officers asked to sharpen their focus

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a complete ban on leave to the FBR officers/officials till June 30, 2022.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations here on Wednesday, the last quarter of the fiscal year is of paramount importance for tax collection. All field formations of FBR are expected to perform at their optimum capacity which entails the presence on duty of all available human resource.

However, it has been observed that some field formations are still forwarding leave requests of officers and officials which is prejudicial to the achievement of target assigned to FBR during the current fiscal year. Foregoing in view, it is decided that competent authorities shall not grant leaves to FBR officers/officials till 30th June 2022 except Hajj, extreme hardship cases and study leaves for the officers and officials who are already selected and have obtained NOCs.

Leaves forwarded to competent authorities at FBR (Hqrs) shall only be considered and granted in the above-mentioned cases till 30th June 2022 on case to case basis.

All field formations are required to strictly adhere to the above instructions and play their part in optimization of revenue collection and achievement of revenue target. This issue with the approval of secretary, Revenue Division/chairman FBR, the FBR added.

