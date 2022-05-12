ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

4QFY22 targets: FBR officers asked to sharpen their focus

Sohail Sarfraz 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a complete ban on leave to the FBR officers/officials till June 30, 2022.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations here on Wednesday, the last quarter of the fiscal year is of paramount importance for tax collection. All field formations of FBR are expected to perform at their optimum capacity which entails the presence on duty of all available human resource.

However, it has been observed that some field formations are still forwarding leave requests of officers and officials which is prejudicial to the achievement of target assigned to FBR during the current fiscal year. Foregoing in view, it is decided that competent authorities shall not grant leaves to FBR officers/officials till 30th June 2022 except Hajj, extreme hardship cases and study leaves for the officers and officials who are already selected and have obtained NOCs.

Leaves forwarded to competent authorities at FBR (Hqrs) shall only be considered and granted in the above-mentioned cases till 30th June 2022 on case to case basis.

All field formations are required to strictly adhere to the above instructions and play their part in optimization of revenue collection and achievement of revenue target. This issue with the approval of secretary, Revenue Division/chairman FBR, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR tax collection NOCs FBR officers 4QFY22 targets

Comments

1000 characters

4QFY22 targets: FBR officers asked to sharpen their focus

Zardari rules out ‘immediate’ general election

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

NA urges President to act in ‘non-partisan’ manner

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

FBR asked to help resolve Centre-PRAs disputes

Read more stories