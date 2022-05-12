Sri Lankan women’s cricket team due on 19th

LAHORE: Sri Lankan Women’s cricket team is due here on May 19, to play a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

The T20I matches are scheduled for May 24, 26 and 28 while ODI matches, which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, will be played on June 1, 3 and 5. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed the match officials’ appointments for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T20I and ODI series which will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi.

Umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal and Imran Jawed will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee for the T20Is while Mohammad Javed Malik will perform the refereeing duties for the ODIs.

