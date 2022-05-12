ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
May 12, 2022
Sports

Sri Lankan women’s cricket team due on 19th

Recorder Report 12 May, 2022

LAHORE: Sri Lankan Women’s cricket team is due here on May 19, to play a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

The T20I matches are scheduled for May 24, 26 and 28 while ODI matches, which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, will be played on June 1, 3 and 5. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed the match officials’ appointments for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T20I and ODI series which will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi.

Umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal and Imran Jawed will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee for the T20Is while Mohammad Javed Malik will perform the refereeing duties for the ODIs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

