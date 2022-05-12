ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
ATC acquits MQM-P’s Amir, others in ‘Nine Zero case’

INP 12 May, 2022

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Amir Khan, Minhaj Qazi and others in a case related to providing shelter to terrorists at Nine Zero, a former headquarters of MQM.

The accused were set free in the case over insufficient proof. The MQM-P leaders were booked at Aziziabad police station for giving alleged shelter to terrorists.

Back in 2015, the MQM leader was taken into custody by the Rangers in a pre-dawn raid on the party headquarters Nine Zero in Azizabad.

Subsequently, he was placed under preventive detention for 90 days for questioning.

According to the FIR registered at Azizabad police station, Khan, who was in charge of the party headquarters security at that time, with Minhaj Qazi, Raees Mama, Naeem, Aijaz Niazi, Shahzad Mullah and others had allegedly provided shelter to criminals and had been using them for terrorist activities in the city.

Mama and other absconding accused had been declared as proclaimed offenders.

PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, is too facing similar charges.

In two separate cases, he had been accused of treating and harbouring suspected terrorists and gangsters at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital.

