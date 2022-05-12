Dissident MPs’ case: ECP’s verdict to be challenged in SC: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar Wednesday said that PTI will challenge the decision of the Election Commission in the Supreme Court.

While responding to the ECP decision, he said that the decision of the Election Commission is “biased”.

He said the decision of the Election Commission will provide permanent protection to horse trading.

He said the ECP’s decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court after reviewing the legal options, “we will also take legal action against the Election Commission.”

Democracy needs a standard of honesty and integrity in politics, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022