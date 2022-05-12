KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 137,433 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,311 tonnes of import cargo and 26,122 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 111,311 comprised of 28,926 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 23,319 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 59,066 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,122 tonnes comprised of 21,428 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,635 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,059 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 3919 containers comprising of 2314 containers import and 1605 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 520 of 20’s and 896 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 11 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 299 of 20’s and 642 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 11 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Wednesday.

Nearly, 09 ships namely, Han Hui, Advantage Atom, Ningbo Express, Sc Taipei, Clearocean Apollon, Aligote, Teera Bhum, Kavita and Hannah Schulte have berth at Karachi Port.

Around, 06 ships namely, KMTC Colombo, Cosco Thailand, Tarlan, Ocean Breeze, Bw Thames and Xin Wu Han have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 cargoes namely, Northern Dedication, Jolly Cristallo, Arman 10, Leo 1, MSC Iris, UAFL Dubai, Xin Chang Shu, Heilan right and Tiger Herbei were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, while a bulk cargo carrier ‘Thassos’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 149,377 tonnes, comprising 127,870 tonnes imports cargo and 21,507 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,082` Containers (3,141 TEUs Imports and 941 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an oil tanker ‘Oaka’ & two more ships, Irenes Ray and SC Taipei carrying Furance oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and EVTL on Wednesday, 11th May-2022.

