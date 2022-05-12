KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 11, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,863.15 High: 43,642.39 Low: 42,391.93 Net Change: 641.21 Volume (000): 167,547 Value (000): 7,555,694 Makt Cap (000) 1,701,463,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,419.78 NET CH (-) 100.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,442.69 NET CH (-) 94.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,574.58 NET CH (-) 107.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,280.31 NET CH (-) 133.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,652.78 NET CH (-) 21.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,285.88 NET CH (-) 72.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-May-2022 ====================================

