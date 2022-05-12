Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
12 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 11, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,863.15
High: 43,642.39
Low: 42,391.93
Net Change: 641.21
Volume (000): 167,547
Value (000): 7,555,694
Makt Cap (000) 1,701,463,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,419.78
NET CH (-) 100.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,442.69
NET CH (-) 94.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,574.58
NET CH (-) 107.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,280.31
NET CH (-) 133.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,652.78
NET CH (-) 21.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,285.88
NET CH (-) 72.42
------------------------------------
As on: 11-May-2022
====================================
