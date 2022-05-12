Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
12 May, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 11, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 191.00 192.00 DKK 26.44 26.54
SAUDIA RIYAL 50.30 50.80 NOK 19.32 19.42
UAE DIRHAM 51.30 51.80 SEK 18.72 18.82
EURO 199.00 201.50 AUD $ 130.50 132.00
UK POUND 234.00 238.00 CAD $ 144.50 146.50
JAPANI YEN 1.43872 1.45872 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 188.95 189.95 CHINESE YUAN 28.50 29.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments