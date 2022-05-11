Problems created by Imran Khan cannot be fixed in few months: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that Pakistan's problems cannot be fixed in a few months, adding that the political and economic mess created by the former prime minister Imran Khan's government required one to two years, Aaj News reported.

"In the next elections, PML-N will form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," she said while addressing a public gathering in Swabi.

Criticising the former premier, Maryam said that the issue of foreign conspiracy was an "excuse as PTI wants to conceal its four-year performance."

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, he said: "Listen, Imran Khan, there is no conspiracy against you."

"When there was nothing left to say about the performance, he used the excuse of the fake letter," she said about Khan's view on the alleged foreign conspiracy against his regime.

Maryam said that PTI had nothing to show, adding that "Imran Khan cannot describe his government's performance in four seconds."

She went on to say that Imran Khan is the culprit who only "rewarded Bani Gala."

Explaining the coalition government's rationale behind bringing the no-trust motion against Imran Khan, she said: "He had to be ousted through a no-confidence motion."

"There was no conspiracy against you. Your own party members abandoned you."

Questioning PTI's economic performance, she said Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan's economy. "Economically, Pakistan is not only in ICU but on the ventilator," she said, adding: "Let Imran Khan go to the public so that people can ask him about his performance."

Praising her party's performance, PML-N leader said Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism and load shedding in Pakistan during his tenure.

She said when Imran Khan was in power, the "institutions were good," but now that he is out of power, everyone seems to be Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq for him.

Maryam's criticism of the PTI comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Wednesday brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

The meeting comes amid reports that the premier was set to have consultations with his brother and the political party's finance czar on the country's economic situation.

Sources suggest some “major” decisions are expected to be taken after the consultations.