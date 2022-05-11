PM Shehbaz condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned on Wednesday the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She was shot during an Israeli raid of the occupied West Bank but it is unclear who is responsible for her death.

"Silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel and India in Palestine and Occupied Kashmir," the PM tweeted.

The incident took place earlier today. Al Jazeera and a wounded colleague have accused Israel of killing her, as per Reuters. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Al Jazeera described her death as blatant, cold-blooded murder by Israeli forces. However, Israel's leader said she was likely hit by Palestinian fire.

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Shireen, 51, a Palestinian-American, was wearing a press vest that clearly marked her as a journalist while reporting in the city of Jenin, Qatar-based news outlet Al Jazeera said.

She was covering intensified military incursions in the West Bank launched amid deadly Arab street attacks in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a statement, said that according to information Israel has gathered so far, "it appears likely that armed Palestinians — who were firing indiscriminately at the time — were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist."

The Palestinian health ministry said she had been hit in the head by gunfire.

"Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," Tom Nides, the US ambassador to Israel wrote on Twitter.