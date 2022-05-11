ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

  • Says silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel and India
BR Web Desk 11 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned on Wednesday the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She was shot during an Israeli raid of the occupied West Bank but it is unclear who is responsible for her death.

"Silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel and India in Palestine and Occupied Kashmir," the PM tweeted.

The incident took place earlier today. Al Jazeera and a wounded colleague have accused Israel of killing her, as per Reuters. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Al Jazeera described her death as blatant, cold-blooded murder by Israeli forces. However, Israel's leader said she was likely hit by Palestinian fire.

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Shireen, 51, a Palestinian-American, was wearing a press vest that clearly marked her as a journalist while reporting in the city of Jenin, Qatar-based news outlet Al Jazeera said.

She was covering intensified military incursions in the West Bank launched amid deadly Arab street attacks in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a statement, said that according to information Israel has gathered so far, "it appears likely that armed Palestinians — who were firing indiscriminately at the time — were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist."

The Palestinian health ministry said she had been hit in the head by gunfire.

"Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," Tom Nides, the US ambassador to Israel wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

Asif Ali Zardari advocates privatisation of State Life Insurance, power distribution companies

Pakistan markets rattled: KSE-100 down over 1,000 points, rupee falls to 190 in intra-day trading

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in Nov

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

TPL REIT enters into subscription agreement for Rs18.35bn funding

Sri Lanka orders ‘offensive’ to contain riots

Read more stories