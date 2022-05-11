ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.75%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
ASL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.02%)
AVN 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.06%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.61%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.22%)
GGL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.39%)
GTECH 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.72%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.23%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-8.26%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.81%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
PRL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
PTC 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.58%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.31%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.81%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.76%)
TRG 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.24%)
WAVES 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.97%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.13%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -103.4 (-2.4%)
BR30 14,700 Decreased By -599.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 42,535 Decreased By -969.1 (-2.23%)
KSE30 16,147 Decreased By -366.9 (-2.22%)
South Africa’s rand strengthens, eyes on US inflation data

Reuters 11 May, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as investors awaited monthly US inflation data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. At 0613 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0950 per dollar, 0.14% firmer than its previous close.

“The foreign exchange markets are confined to exceptionally limited trading ranges as the markets contemplate various central bank actions, the situation in Ukraine, and the effects of the escalation in the number of COVID-19 infections,” Nedbank analysts said.

US consumer price index (CPI) data for April is due at 1230 GMT.

South Africa’s rand recoups losses; firmer dollar, power crisis weigh

After the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest hike in 22 years, investors have been attempting to assess how aggressive the US central bank will be. Higher interest rates in the United States may lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets like South Africa.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 6 basis points at 10.19%, reflecting firmer prices.

South Africa’s rand

