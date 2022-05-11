China’s auto sales plunge 47.6% y/y in April, zero-COVID policy takes toll

SHANGHAI: China’s auto sales in April plunged 47.6% from a year earlier, as the country’s zero COVID-19 policy shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.

The sharp decline is the latest sign of the economic impact of the emergency measures China has imposed to control COVID outbreaks in recent weeks and comes as manufacturers battle to restart production.

Sales volume in the first four months of 2022 was down 12% from a year earlier in the world’s biggest car market, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

US electric vehicle maker Tesla’s sales plunged 98% in April with exports down to zero, as Shanghai’s lockdown disrupted logistics near its plant.

Tesla sent out a shipment of 4,767 cars from its Shanghai plant on Wednesday for Slovenia, the first batch of exports since the factory reopened on April 19, government-backed media outlet Shanghai Observer reported.

New-energy vehicles (NEV) sales fared better that the overall market, rising 44.6% in April and 112% in January-April.