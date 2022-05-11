ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.75%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
ASL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.02%)
AVN 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.06%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.61%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.22%)
GGL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.39%)
GTECH 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.72%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.23%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-8.26%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.81%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
PRL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
PTC 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.58%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.31%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.81%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.76%)
TRG 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.24%)
WAVES 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.97%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.13%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -103.4 (-2.4%)
BR30 14,700 Decreased By -599.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 42,535 Decreased By -969.1 (-2.23%)
KSE30 16,147 Decreased By -366.9 (-2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan markets rattled: KSE-100 down over 1,000 points, rupee falls to 190 in intra-day trading

  • Key benchmark index, fresh from its worst fall of 2022 just two days ago, plunges further to under 42,500 level
BR Web Desk Updated 11 May, 2022

It was chaos for Pakistan's currency and equity markets on Wednesday. Uncertainty pertaining to revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as well as negative economic indicators kept investors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under pressure, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropping over 1,000 points in intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 1:10, the benchmark index was hovering around 42,495.18, a drop of 1009.18 points or 2.32%.

The currency market came under similar pressure. Intra-day reports suggested the rupee crossed the 190-level against the US dollar in the inter-bank market for the first time in history. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at a record low, settling at 188.66 in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, just two days ago, the benchmark KSE-100 Index suffered its biggest fall – in terms of percentage – of 2022 after a 3.23% decrease.

KSE-100 suffers its biggest fall this year as panic grips PSX

The selling wave and pressure on the PSX as well as currency markets come as investors' concerns increase over Pakistan's balance-of-payments situation in the face of a widening current account deficit along with expectations of further inflation and an interest-rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy announcement. Additionally, ongoing political noise in the country and a general sentiment on an uncertain economic policy have only added to the concerns.

“The pressure on the economy is being reflected in the markets,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Pressure will remain in the market until clarity is achieved after the IMF meeting on May 18, as there are no positive indicators in the market,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the market anticipates a further rate hike in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on May 23rd. After IMF negotiations, reversal of various subsidies is also expected."

This is an intra-day update

IMF PSX economy Rupee KSE

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan markets rattled: KSE-100 down over 1,000 points, rupee falls to 190 in intra-day trading

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Read more stories