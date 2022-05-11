Pakistan markets rattled: KSE-100 down over 1,000 points, rupee falls to 190 in intra-day trading

It was chaos for Pakistan's currency and equity markets on Wednesday. Uncertainty pertaining to revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as well as negative economic indicators kept investors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under pressure, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropping over 1,000 points in intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 1:10, the benchmark index was hovering around 42,495.18, a drop of 1009.18 points or 2.32%.

The currency market came under similar pressure. Intra-day reports suggested the rupee crossed the 190-level against the US dollar in the inter-bank market for the first time in history. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at a record low, settling at 188.66 in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, just two days ago, the benchmark KSE-100 Index suffered its biggest fall – in terms of percentage – of 2022 after a 3.23% decrease.

The selling wave and pressure on the PSX as well as currency markets come as investors' concerns increase over Pakistan's balance-of-payments situation in the face of a widening current account deficit along with expectations of further inflation and an interest-rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy announcement. Additionally, ongoing political noise in the country and a general sentiment on an uncertain economic policy have only added to the concerns.

“The pressure on the economy is being reflected in the markets,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Pressure will remain in the market until clarity is achieved after the IMF meeting on May 18, as there are no positive indicators in the market,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the market anticipates a further rate hike in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on May 23rd. After IMF negotiations, reversal of various subsidies is also expected."

This is an intra-day update