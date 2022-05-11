ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.75%)
K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

  • Says power shutdowns being conducted as per schedule
BR Web Desk 11 May, 2022

K-Electric refuted on Wednesday claims that Karachi was witnessing 14-hour long load-shedding, adding that the city was facing power cuts as per schedule.

In a series of tweets, company spokesperson Imran Rana said the load-shedding schedule was available on K-Electric's website and registered users are also notified via SMS.

He denied rumours of 14-hour-long power cuts in some areas of the city.

“No load-shedding is taking place in areas with less than 20% line losses,” he stressed.

“Power cuts are not being conducted on about 400 industrial feeders.”

He said that the company disconnected a few electricity connections in Landhi, Bhains Colony and other areas of the city due to non-payment of dues. He emphasised that it was incorrect to compare disconnections to load-shedding.

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

The supply of electricity is subject to payment of bills, Rana said.

On Tuesday, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said that the government of Pakistan would require Rs1billion to limit load-shedding in the summer.

He said he has reached out to PM Shehbaz and the cabinet for the additional resources and expected a positive response.

“On 26 April 2022, when I received the charge of the ministry, the nation was witnessing 8-12 hours of power cuts,” he said.

He announced that PM Shehbaz has called for drafting a new power policy to aid energy generation of the country in the next 10 years.

He added that 7,104 MW power generating capacity was lying idle and criticised the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its inaction.

