Hong Kong stocks open slightly down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong equities opened slightly lower on Wednesday, steadying after losses from Wall Street’s rout on fears of economic risks from surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.62 percent at open, or 121.89 points, to 19,511.80.

Hong Kong shares slump more than 4% in early trade; China shares down

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 percent, or 10.19 points, to 3047.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.61 percent, or 11.62 points, to 1,906.01.