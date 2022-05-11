ANL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-7.09%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
ASL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
AVN 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.14%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.44%)
GGGL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.91%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
GTECH 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.42%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.97%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-8.26%)
MLCF 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-6.09%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.34%)
PTC 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.58%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-5.36%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.73%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.92%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.52%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.61%)
UNITY 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.76%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.82%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.59%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.39%)
BR100 4,210 Decreased By -108.6 (-2.51%)
BR30 14,704 Decreased By -595.3 (-3.89%)
KSE100 42,492 Decreased By -1012.3 (-2.33%)
KSE30 16,129 Decreased By -385.2 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open slightly down

AFP 11 May, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong equities opened slightly lower on Wednesday, steadying after losses from Wall Street’s rout on fears of economic risks from surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.62 percent at open, or 121.89 points, to 19,511.80.

Hong Kong shares slump more than 4% in early trade; China shares down

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 percent, or 10.19 points, to 3047.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.61 percent, or 11.62 points, to 1,906.01.

Hong Kong equities

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks open slightly down

World Bank briefed about challenges facing Pakistan

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Read more stories