ANL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
ASC 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
ASL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
AVN 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGGL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
GGL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
PTC 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.6%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.54%)
TELE 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.13%)
TPL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.58%)
TREET 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.43%)
TRG 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.18%)
UNITY 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
WAVES 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,288 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.71%)
BR30 15,244 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.36%)
KSE100 43,142 Decreased By -362.6 (-0.83%)
KSE30 16,371 Decreased By -143 (-0.87%)
May 11, 2022
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises ahead of US inflation data

Reuters 11 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Wednesday as investors scooped up companies with an upbeat outlook, although the gains were capped by concerns around the US consumer data.

By 0212, the Nikkei share average was up 0.4% at 26,276.9, while the broader Topix slipped 0.2% to 1,858.82.

“Investors tried to look for stocks that had positive outlook,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“Still, it was hard to make active bets before confirmation whether the US consumer prices have peaked out or not.”

Investors will closely eye the April consumer price index reading later on Wednesday for any signs inflation may be starting to cool, with expectations calling for a 8.1% annual increase compared to the 8.5% rise recorded in March. Some gains were also limited by the Dow negative finish overnight.

In Japan, Sony Group rose 2.62% after the camera and auto equipment maker announced that its fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year ago.

Japan’s Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes

Nintendo gained 1.92% after the videogame maker announced a 10-1 stock split effective Oct. 1. Yokogawa Electric surged 15.5% after the company posted a 10% rise in its annual net profit, making it the biggest gainer on the Nikkei.

Shizuoka Bank was the worst performer on the Nikkei after the regional lender posted a 4.5% fall in its annual net profit.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.64 billion, compared to the average of 1.21 billion in the past 30 days.

Tokyo stocks

