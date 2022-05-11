PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, directed the Federal Minister for Food Security to immediately formulate a plan under which not only wheat production would be increased but also Pakistan would be able to export wheat.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a post-Cabinet briefing.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said as per the prime minister’s announcement there would be no load-shedding, the power is being provided across the country to four categories.

He said that 22634 MW is being produced and there is no load-shedding anywhere in the country. He explained that zero load-shedding is in first four categories and those where losses are higher load-shedding is being done to reduce the losses.

In a few weeks, a new power policy for the next 10 years should be prepared to install capacity on logical ground.

Solar and wind power is competitive and coal is not competitive and only option for moving ahead of solar wind and hydel as well as use of coal from Thar coal for power generation.

Additional Rs100 billion would help to limit the load shedding in months of winter and the prime minister assured that funding would be provided.

Replying to questions, he said that the president is bound to act on the prime minister’s advice and the president is subverting the Constitution.

Aurangzeb said that the process of violating the Constitution is continuing in Punjab till date and this was being done on the behest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

She further stated that the prime minister is going to London on a private visit and he would be accompanied by other party members to meet Nawaz Sharif. The process of consultation in political parties continues, we will do what is best for Pakistan and the people, she added.

She said that the prime minister briefed the Cabinet on the details of his visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. For the first time we have come up with a strategic plan with friendly countries which is not only based on grants but also has a whole vision of projects, employment, relief for the people of Pakistan, she added.

On Eid day, a delegation of economists from the UAE also came to Pakistan, she informed.

She further said that our economic, energy, and power teams are working on these projects, details will be shared with the public about which projects will be completed with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The federal minister for energy gave a detailed briefing to the Cabinet on the power situation in the country, she said while adding that the government plans to provide relief to the people.

A complete comprehensive strategy on transmission and load shedding has been formulated, she said.

She said the Federal Minister for Energy also gave a briefing on Energy Mix, Conservation Plans, and Energy Conservation Policy.

She informed that no incentives were given for wheat cultivation during the last four years.

In 2018, a sac of DAP was being sold at Rs2,600 which is currently available at Rs10,000.

The DAP was not available at the time of wheat cultivation, she added.

In view of the situation of wheat in the country, the Cabinet has approved the import of three million metric tons which is for a specific period only, said Aurangzeb.

She said in 2018, when the PML-N government came to an end, Pakistan was exporting wheat.

The prime minister directed the Federal Minister for Food Security to immediately formulate a plan under which not only wheat production is increased but that would also enable Pakistan to export wheat, she said.

Experts for maintaining wheat stocks through procurement, ban on exports

Aurangzeb also stated that the federal government will submit a reply to the notice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the issue of appointment of Hanif Abbasi.

On the issue of price hike, she said that the prime minister has constituted a mechanism to monitor the prices of three essential commodities in coordination with the provinces. The prime minister would soon address the nation to take it into confidence about government initiatives and plans.

She said that the cabinet has decided to cancel more than one passport and the last date has been set December 31, 2022. The Cabinet decided that such passports should not only be revoked but also a strategy should be adopted to prevent it in future.

It has been decided to continue the fixed rates of flour and sugar under Ramadan package, said Aurangzeb.

A 20 kg bag of flour was reduced from Rs950 to Rs800.Similarly, sugar was reduced from Rs85 per kg to Rs70 per kg, she added.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Fawad Asadullah Khan as DG IB, she said.

She said approval has been given to appoint Muhammad Masood as Director Industrial and Commercial Relationship as a member of Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

Cabinet approves appointment of Admiral (retd) Salman Elias as Director MD Shipyard Engineering Works, she said.

The Cabinet has accepted the resignation of Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain from the post of chairman WAPDA.

Member Finance WAPDA has been given additional charge of the post of chairman WAPDA till the process of appointment of chairman WAPDA is completed.

Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Federal Cabinet has discussed in detail the conduct of the Governor of Punjab and expressed its reservations over the “unconstitutional measures” taken by the Punjab governor and the president during the last few weeks.

He said that the people sitting in constitutional offices, have been violating the Constitution and this was a new tendency and the cabinet meeting on the issue of Governor Punjab expressed concern over the president’s decision to act on the prime minister’s advice and stated that no person sitting in constitutional offices should cross their limit.

The cabinet meeting has ratified the prime minister’s advice with respect to Governor Punjab, Tarar added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022