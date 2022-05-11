ANL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

Ali Hussain Updated 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior party leaders to London for important consultation on some “major” decisions.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also the spokesperson for the PML-N, while speaking at a news conference confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the party delegation will be on a private visit to London for holding a “usual” consultations with party Quaid Nawaz.

She stated that several media outlets are reporting news that the PML-N members were going to meet Nawaz Sharif in London, which has been “blown out of proportion” by the opponents.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the PML-N delegation are going on a private visit to London to meet Nawaz Sharif,” she stated, adding that the process of consultation was not unusual within a political party.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to discuss augmenting kingdom's $3 billion deposit

“This is not an unusual sort of a thing, but those who have nothing to say about their performance, got a topic to talk about,” she said while referring to the criticism by the PTI leaders over the planned visit. She added that the planned meeting of the PML-N delegation with the party Quaid was an “ongoing and routine” process.

The sources said that some “major” decisions are expected to be taken after consultations for which party’s senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in London and the prime minister and his party’s delegation are expected to reach London today (Wednesday).

They said that Nawaz would consult the party leaders on the prevailing political situation and take them on board on decisions with regard to the ongoing political and economic crises.

It comes in wake of the recent visit by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s meetings with Nawaz Sharif in London last month where they had agreed to work closely for the rule of law and supremacy of parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

