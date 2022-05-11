IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday clarified that when he speaks of ‘Mir Jaffar’ in his speeches he refers to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he appeared to deny that any ‘institution’ is the focus of the analogy he often draws.

Imran, while addressing a public gathering in Abbottabad on Sunday, had narrated the stories of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq. The former prime minister had said Sirajud Daula was a governor of the Mughal emperor whose commander-in-chief, Mir Jaffar, joined hands with the English to topple the government.

PM Shehbaz had deemed Imran’s remarks vilification of state institutions and accused him of “hatching a grand conspiracy against Pakistan”. In his speech on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, he had also vowed to curtail such criticism and take action.

Imran, in a fresh PTI power show in Jhelum Tuesday, responded to PM Shehbaz’s warning.

“Have some shame Shehbaz Sharif. You are the Mir Jafar that I talk about,” Imran said.

Imran claimed that the Pakistan Army and his party were the only two entities keeping the country from “breaking apart” in the face of alleged propaganda campaigns being run by India.

Will give call for Islamabad long march after May 20: Imran Khan

He alleged that India had established “600 media houses”, which he said were being used to wage propaganda against Pakistan, particularly against the army and himself.

“Why did India target the army and Imran Khan? Because they are the only two (forces) that will keep the country united today,” Imran said, adding that it was the effort of the country’s enemies to break it apart into “three fragments”.

He claimed that propaganda was waged against the two because “they (India) know that Pakistan won’t break apart while these two remain.”

Imran Khan explained that the PTI, in particular, was targeted because it was the only “federal party” in the country which had representation from all over. He claimed that the PTI was the only party with the strength to hold “historic rallies” in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar within 10 days.

Speaking before the PTI chairman, party leader Fawad Chaudhry called on the “gatekeepers” to perform their duty and let the country go to polls.

“Our country is our home and its owners are the people whose representative is you (Imran),” he said. “Dacoits have attacked this home and when dacoits attack then chowkidars can’t say they are neutral.

“Jhelum demands the chowkidars to perform their duty and carry out elections. This is the only solution to this country’s crisis.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022