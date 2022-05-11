Ex-Sindh governor Ebad speaks to President

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with President Dr Arif Alvi.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed the current political situation of the country, said sources.

The former Sindh governor and MQM-Pakistan leader advised President Alvi to play his role for national unity amid the tense political situation in the country. He also proposed President Arif Alvi for holding a grand dialogue by uniting all political parties on one platform.