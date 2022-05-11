ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
KP govt announces schedule for matric, intermediate exams

Amjad Ali Shah 11 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: After a hiatus of two years, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a schedule for examinations of Matric and Intermediate for 2022.

The Matric theory exams would be held from May 13 to 31, 2022 while practical exams will be held from June 6 to 11, 2022, according to the schedule announced here on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Intermediate theory exams would be conducted from June 10 to 30, 2022 while practical exams will be organised from July 4 to 28, 2022. This year, more than 821,900 regular and private male and female candidates would appear in Matric examinations.

Likewise, as many as 534,118 regular and private male and female candidates across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would appear in the Intermediate examinations for 2022.

