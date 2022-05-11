ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
USC clarifies

Press Release 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan has issued clarification regarding the increase in prices.

The Federal government provided special subsidy on 19 essential items on all utility stores across the country under the Ramazan relief package since April 1, 2022.

Now this subsidy will be continue on the 5 basic items instead of 19 items.

The subsidy was given on 19 essential items including sugar, flour, ghee, oil, tea, packed milk, white gram, dates, baisen, Sella rice, basmati rice, broken rice, lentil mash, moong, chana dal, beverages and spices. After the discontinuance of subsidy on some items prices have reverted to pre-Ramazan rates.

It is worth mentioning that these products on which no subsidy will be given are much less than normal market prices.

The Federal government is providing special subsidies from January 2020 on 5 basic items, it will be continued in the month of May and June 2022, so that the public be given more support. Ghee at Rs 260 per kg, sugar at Rs 70 per kg and 10-kg flour bag will be provided at Rs 400 subsidy on pulses and rice will also be available.

The condition of national identity card will remain intact for the beneficiaries, to ensure that more customers can benefit from the ongoing subsidy.

