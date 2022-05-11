Fesco installs 106,000 new meters in 4 months

FAISALABAD: The installation of more than 106,000 new domestic, commercial and industrial meters has been completed during the last four months in eight districts of Fesco jurisdiction and superintending engineers (SEs) of the five operation circles have also been directed to install new connections on top priority basis, said General Manager (GM) Customer Services Engineer Itrat Hussain.

He further said that Fesco installed 7,547 electricity meters in January, 33,075 meters in February, 42,647 meters in March and 22,825 meters in the month of April.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022