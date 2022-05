KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).

==================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ==================================================================================================================== As on: 10-05-2022 ==================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ==================================================================================================================== Topline Sec. M/s. Ktrade Securities Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 480,000 34.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 480,000 34.90 Next Capital Akik Capital Nishat Chunian Power 1,250,000 14.70 Yasir Mahmood Sec. Akik Capital 1,250,000 14.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 14.70 Dosslani's Securities Integrated Equities Samba Bank Ltd. 2,000,000 12.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 12.06 ==================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,980,000 ====================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022