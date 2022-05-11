KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,504.36 High: 43,646.93 Low: 43,261.98 Net Change: 111.22 Volume (000): 114,409 Value (000): 4,910,846 Makt Cap (000) 1,727,557,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,519.82 NET CH. (-) 53.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,537.10 NET CH. (-) 27.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,682.38 NET CH. (-) 34.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,413.96 NET CH. (+) 22.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,674.31 NET CH. (+) 13.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,358.30 NET CH. (+) 39.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-May-2022 ====================================

