BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
11 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,504.36
High: 43,646.93
Low: 43,261.98
Net Change: 111.22
Volume (000): 114,409
Value (000): 4,910,846
Makt Cap (000) 1,727,557,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,519.82
NET CH. (-) 53.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,537.10
NET CH. (-) 27.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,682.38
NET CH. (-) 34.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,413.96
NET CH. (+) 22.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,674.31
NET CH. (+) 13.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,358.30
NET CH. (+) 39.77
------------------------------------
As on: 10-May-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
