Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
11 May, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2021 70% Final Cash Dividend 09.05.2022
K.S.B.Pumps Company Ltd 31.12.2021 8.5% Final Cash Dividend 10.05.2022
Dolmen City REIT 31.12.2021 3.9% Interim Cash Dividend 10.05.2022
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments