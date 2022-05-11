KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Metropolitan Steel - - - - 31.05.2022 24.05.2022 Corporation Limited 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 31.05.2022 Mahmood Textile - - ­- - 31.05.2022 24.05.2022 Mills Limited 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 31.05.2022 ===============================================================================================================

