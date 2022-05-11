Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
11 May, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Metropolitan Steel - - - - 31.05.2022 24.05.2022
Corporation Limited 10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 31.05.2022
Mahmood Textile - - - - 31.05.2022 24.05.2022
Mills Limited 10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 31.05.2022
===============================================================================================================
