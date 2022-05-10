Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition opens

The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) opened this week in Doha for its 2022 iteration, reported Qatar Moments website.

UAE and Pakistan-based Aliel Jewelers, which has a retail presence in Karachi and Lahore, will be exhibiting.

The event, running for the past 17 years, has been an important part of the Qatar business calendar, as it brings together international jewelers and clients together for a week of networking, growing its reputation as a gathering for jewellery aficionados, global brands, aspiring designers and of course buyers.

This year, the DJWE will draw over 500 brands from more than 10 countries as Qatar looks to boost its tourism sector, and provide access to designers.

The six-day event is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre in West Bay and will run until May 14, reported The Peninsula.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was in Doha this week for the opening of the exhibit.

The exhibit, along with holding booths for exhibiting designers and brands, will feature a special pavilion for Qatari designers along with various workshops, one run by De Beers on rare diamonds, a watch club workshop and more.

Among the designers slated to represent, famed New York jewelry designer David Webb will be exhibiting, along with Veschetti, watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, and more.