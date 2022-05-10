ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition opens

BR Web Desk 10 May, 2022

The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) opened this week in Doha for its 2022 iteration, reported Qatar Moments website.

UAE and Pakistan-based Aliel Jewelers, which has a retail presence in Karachi and Lahore, will be exhibiting.

The event, running for the past 17 years, has been an important part of the Qatar business calendar, as it brings together international jewelers and clients together for a week of networking, growing its reputation as a gathering for jewellery aficionados, global brands, aspiring designers and of course buyers.

This year, the DJWE will draw over 500 brands from more than 10 countries as Qatar looks to boost its tourism sector, and provide access to designers.

The six-day event is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre in West Bay and will run until May 14, reported The Peninsula.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was in Doha this week for the opening of the exhibit.

The exhibit, along with holding booths for exhibiting designers and brands, will feature a special pavilion for Qatari designers along with various workshops, one run by De Beers on rare diamonds, a watch club workshop and more.

Among the designers slated to represent, famed New York jewelry designer David Webb will be exhibiting, along with Veschetti, watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, and more.

Doha Jewellery David Webb

Comments

1000 characters

Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition opens

Rupee depreciates to record low against US dollar

President Alvi calls for judicial commission to probe 'regime change conspiracy'

More than one foreign passport must be handed over: Marriyum

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

After Monday's bloodbath, KSE-100 stages minor recovery

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

APTTA likely to get another 6-month extension

Courts can overturn decision to disqualify lawmakers: SC

Read more stories