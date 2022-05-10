ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
Pakistan sends another relief consignment to flood-affected Afghans

  • The consignment consists of family tents, flour, rice and sugar
BR Web Desk 10 May, 2022

Pakistan has dispatched a second relief consignment to Afghanistan which is suffering from a wave of devastating floods.

The relief goods were sent through C-130 aircraft and the consignment consists of family tents, flour, rice and sugar.

"This humanitarian assistance being provided at directive of PM Shehbaz Sharif will be received by Pakistan Consulate Mazar Sharif and handed over to organizations working on relief," Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, Islamabad sent its first consignment which included tents, flour, rice and sugar to Kabul.

The Foreign Office (FO) said that as a neighboring country, Pakistan has always been at the forefront of efforts for the provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

**Pakistan sends aid to flood-affected Afghans**

The FO hoped that the international community would also play its part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan.

Last Thursday, heavy rain and flooding killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan.

The rain and flooding was particularly severe in the western provinces of Badghis and Faryab and the northern province of Baghlan.

Afghanistan has also been suffering from drought in recent years, made worse by climate change, with low crop yields raising fears of serious food shortages.

