NA condemns anti-army statements

ISLAMABAD: Earlier, the National Assembly strongly condemned PTI Chairman Imran Khan for maligning state institutions while addressing a public meeting in Abbottabad the other day.

The House unanimously resolved that no one would be allowed to malign state institutions for political gains. Soon after the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed that any such attack on the state and security institutions launched with the purpose to weaken them was against the national interests.

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

“Whosoever utters such words, he/she negates the national interest. Our Constitution does allow anyone to launch such attacks on the armed forces or the judiciary.”