Punjab governor: Alvi rejects advice of removal from PM

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval.

Referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he stated: “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”.

He wrote that the incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan. He said that it was his duty as Head of the State to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Highlighting the Constitutional role of the Governor of Punjab, the president said that the governor had also sent a report earlier regarding the unfortunate happenings in the Punjab Assembly, questions regarding the validity of the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar and shifting of loyalties.

