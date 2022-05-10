ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab governor: Alvi rejects advice of removal from PM

Naveed Butt 10 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval.

Referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he stated: “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”.

He wrote that the incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan. He said that it was his duty as Head of the State to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Highlighting the Constitutional role of the Governor of Punjab, the president said that the governor had also sent a report earlier regarding the unfortunate happenings in the Punjab Assembly, questions regarding the validity of the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar and shifting of loyalties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Governor President Dr Arif Alvi

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab governor: Alvi rejects advice of removal from PM

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

NA condemns anti-army statements

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Read more stories