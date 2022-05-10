Fawad accuses PML-N of trying to create a rift within army

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday alleged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s campaign to ‘divide the army’ is a great concern while adding that Maryam Nawaz openly denounced Pakistan Army.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI leader Hammad Azhar, he claimed it is clear that the PML-N and its followers including some journalists and anchors want to divide the army.

He further alleged: Also, the links of the journalists who are on the payroll are not hidden from anyone. One of them said that the corps commander would be replaced, and the other said that the army would take care of Imran Khan and the PTI He further said that it is Imran Khan’s clear policy that if the army is weak then Pakistan will be weak. At present, there is an attempt to divide Pakistan and those who are involved in it will be successful if Pakistan’s army becomes weak, he said.

He also said that his party chairman Imran Khan did not name anyone in his speeches.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif first said that a case will be filed against Imran Khan and then later said that statement of Maryam Nawaz should not be taken seriously.

And this statement had to be made at a time when a press release was issued by ISPR on Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s speech ‘against corps commander’, he said.

The PTI leader further said that ISPR has multiple times asked to not drag Pakistan Army in politics and now Maryam Nawaz or her party should apologize.

Fawad also claimed that the nation is not ready to accept the new government and only solution to all the problems being faced by the country is early general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022