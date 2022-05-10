ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
May 10, 2022
Pakistan

Pilot licensing exams resume after three years

INP 10 May, 2022

KARACHI: The pilot licensing exams under UK CAA International have resumed in Pakistan from May 9 after three years. “The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has entered into an agreement with the UK CAA International for pilot licensing exams,” said PCAA deputy director general Nadir Shafi Dar.

“The PCAA has entered into a three-year agreement with the UK CAA International for pilot licensing exams,” he added.

“In the first phase, more than 100 candidates will appear for the pilot licensing tests in Karachi. In the next phase, exams will be held in Islamabad and Lahore,” he stated. “A large number of candidates are registering for the commercial and airline pilot category exams,” he maintained.

UK CAA International pilot licensing exams Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA)

