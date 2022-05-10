Punjab, PASSCO: Cabinet likely to enhance wheat procurement targets today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) will discuss the country’s political situation, including recent “fiery” speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan, informed sources told Business Recorder.

At the meeting to be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet members will discuss the wheat situation and likely approve enhancement in wheat procurement targets for Punjab and the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), besides approving some measures to control inflation in the country.

The cabinet members will also continue the discussion on state of affairs in the power sector, which issue was taken up briefly during the last meeting. The sources said the Power Division would apprise the cabinet on issues related to electricity supply on a sustainable basis, tariff and circular debt.

The appointment of director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and approval of the resignation letter of Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retired) is also on the agenda of the meeting.

According to the sources, the cabinet will approve appointment of the managing director of the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW). The cabinet is likely to approve a policy for cancellation of multiple passports on the recommendations of the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet is also expected to ratify the decisions taken by the ECC on May 9, regarding continuation of subsidy on five essential items at the Utility Stores outlets.

