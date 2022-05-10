ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Water shortage: JI decides to besiege KWSB head office

Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to besiege the head office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Friday, May 20, under ‘another phase of JI’s Karachi Rights Movement’.

Under the newly launched post-Eid phase of the campaign a Karachi Caravan will be taken out on May 29, the JI leader announced at a press conference held at the JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, on Monday.

The JI leader was flanked by Member Provincial Assembly Syed Abdul Rasheed, Munim Zafar, Raja Arif Sultan, Muslim Pervez, Zahid Askari and Saleem Azhar.

He alleged that the KWSB has become a centre for corrupt people and corruption.

He said that the KWSB has failed to supply water through pipelines but plays a supportive role in sale, purchase of water through water tankers on commercial basis.

He said that the JI could not detach itself from the burning issues of the city so the Karachi Rights Movement will be paced up in the days to come.

Hafiz further said that on My 29 the much awaited Karachi Caravan will be taken out.

The demands of the party include a fresh census in the city on war footing basis, he said adding that the city of lights has been kept deprived since decades and its population was underreported purposely.

The aim of the Karachi Caravan is to highlight the issues of the city, the JI leader said. He added that the K4 water supply project was trimmed to 260 million water gallons from 650 million gallon water and still the project is in limbo. He also demanded of the government to restore the project in its original shape and implement it with immediate effect.

On the occasion, he reiterated the demand for cancellation of the K-Electric’s licence and a forensic audit of its accounts.

The JI leader also warned the PPP government to act upon the agreement signed between the two parties after the 29-day sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building earlier this year.

