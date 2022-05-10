KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 339,054 tonnes of cargo comprising 268,673 tonnes of import cargo and 70,381 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 268,673 comprised of 149,098 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 916 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,412 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 112,247 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 70,381 tonnes comprised of 64,015 tonnes of containerized cargo, 170 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,796 tonnes of Rice and 400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 11667 containers comprising of 6884 containers import and 4673 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1860 of 20’s and 2469 of 40’s loaded while 22 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 902 of 20’s and 1066 of 40’s loaded containers while 57 of 20’s and 791 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Nearly, 17 ships namely, An Hai Star, Chem Juipter, Sea Wolf, Budapest Express, MT Quetta, Xin Pu Dong, Jannes, Ocean Breeze, X-Press Anglesey, OOCL Norflok, Thorswind, BW Thames, Tarlan, Cosco Thailand, KMTC Colombo, Al Shaffiah and Baoda 17 have berth at Karachi Port.

About 06 ships namely, Msc Malin, MT Lahore, Independent Soirit, Bamba, Forli, Solar Roma, Jannes, MT Bolan, Thorswind, Xin Pu Dong, Clemens Schulte and Budapest Express have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 12 ships namely, La Boheme, Bailu Zuo, Xin Chang Shu, Xin Wu Han, Arkas, SC Taipei, Ningbo Express, Northern Dedication, Hannah Schulte, Arman 10, Kavita and Han Hai were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Cap Carmel, La Boheme and Able Sailor left the Port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Milaha Ras Laffan, KOI and MSC Chiara are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 169,842 tonnes, comprising 133,211 tonnes imports cargo and 36,631 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,745 Containers (1,897 TEUs Imports and 2,848 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Lil Stella, Paro, Jishun and Theo-T & two more ships, MSC Clea and Seago Istanbul scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Coal, Palm oil , Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, 9th May, while another containers ship ‘Teera Bhum’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 10th May-2022.

