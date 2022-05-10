ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
May 10, 2022
Markets

China blue-chips sag as trade data highlights Covid curbs impact

Reuters 10 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese blue-chip shares fell on Monday, under pressure from slumping consumer and financial firms, as growing concerns over the economic impact of COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on sentiment, with new trade data reflecting soft demand.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index finished the day down 0.8% at 3,877.44 points. The Shanghai Composite index edged up less than 0.1% to 3,004.14 points.

The CSI300 financial sector sub-index fell 0.68%, the consumer staples sector 1.5%, the real estate index 0.19% and the healthcare sub-index 0.88%.

Liquor makers were among the biggest losers on Monday, on concerns over the widening impact of COVID-19 curbs, with a sub-index tracking the sector dropping 2.19%.

Index heavyweight Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd was the biggest drag on the CSI300 on Monday, falling 2.29%.

Chinese automakers fell after an industry group estimated that sales in April had dropped 48% year-on-year, as zero COVID-19 policies shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.

BYD Co Ltd fell 3.86% and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd fell 3.4%.

Chinese export growth slowed to its weakest in nearly two years, while imports barely changed in April as tighter and wider COVID-19 curbs halted factory production and crimped domestic demand.

China’s two biggest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, as authorities wrestle with the country’s worst COVID outbreaks to date.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a public holiday. The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.35% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.753%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was 1.23% weaker, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 2.53%.

CSI300 Index COVID lockdown Chinese blue chip shares Changan Automobile Co

