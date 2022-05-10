KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 9, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 07-05-2022 Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Op-2 Bw Disc. High Trans Maritimes 08-05-2022 Thames Speed Diesel Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Ocean Disc. Gac Pakistan 07-05-2022 Breeze Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-1 Chem Disc. Alpine Marine 07-05-2022 Juipter Chemical Services B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelsmen 09-05-2022 Chemical Ship Services B-6/B-7 Tarlan Disc. Load Feeder 08-05-2022 Container Logistic B-8/B-9 X-Press Disc. Load X-Press 08-05-2022 Anglesey Container Feeders Shipping Agencies B-11/B-12 Wai He Disc. Soya Indus Shipping 29-04-2022 Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 Baoda 17 Disc. General Sea Hawks Asia 09-05-2022 Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Load General N. S Shipping 18-04-2022 Cargo Line ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 An Hai Star Load Rice Ocean World 07-05-2022 Pvt. Ltd B-20 Friend-3 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 05-05-2022 Agencies B-21/B-20 Lila 10 Load Rice Pak Liner 05-05-2022 Agencies (pvt) Ltd B-21/B-20 Sea Wolf Disc. General Trade Link 07-05-2022 Cargo International B-26/B-27 OOCL Norflok Disc. Load OOCL 08-05-2022 Container Pakistan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-3 Kmtc Disc. Load United Marine 09-05-2022 Colombo Container Agencies Saptl-4 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 08-05-2022 Thailand Container Lines Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Chem Juipter 09-05-2022 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services M.T Quetta 09-05-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= La Boheme 09-05-2022 D/14434 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Bai Lu Zuo 09-05-2022 D/57000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Xin Chang Shu 09-05-2022 D/L Container - Xin Wu Han 09-05-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Pakistan Arkas 09-05-2022 D/29895 Steel Asia Marine Pvt. Ltd Sc Taipei 10-05-2022 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Ningbo Express 10-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Northern Dedication 10-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Hannah Schulte 10-05-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Arman 10 10-05-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link International Kavita 10-05-2022 D/25000 Iron Sea Trade International Han Hui 10-05-2022 L/3387 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Malin 09-05-2022 Container Ship - M.T Lahore 09-05-2022 Tanker - Independent Spirit 09-05-2022 Container Ship - Bamba 09-05-2022 Tanker - Forli 09-05-2022 General Cargo - Solar Roma 09-05-2022 Tanker - Jannes 09-05-2022 General Cargo - M.T Bolan 09-05-2022 Tanker - Thorswind 09-05-2022 Container Ship - Xin Pu Dong 09-05-2022 Container Ship - Clemens Schulte 09-05-2022 Container Ship - Budapest Express 09-05-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 NIL MW-2 Iraklis Corn East Wind May 06, 2022 MW-4 NIL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Thassos Coal Alpine May 07, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT KOI Containers CMA CGM May 08, 2022 QICT MSC Chiara Containers MSC Pak May 08, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Tails Wind Soya bean Ocean Services May 07, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Milaha LNG GSA May 07, 2022 Ras Laffan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Delta Gas Chemicals Alpine May 08, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Able Sailor Palm oil Alpine May.09, 2022 La Boheme Gas oil GAC -do- Cap Carmel Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA May. 09, 2022 KOI Containers CMA CGM -do- MSC Chiara Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Lil Stella Bitumen Trans Trade May.09, 2022 Jishun Palm oil Alpine Theo-T Furnace oil Alpine Paro Coal Alpine Aphrodite-L Coal Ocean Services Orange Harmony Soya bean Ocean Services PVT Sunshine Palm oil Alpine -do- Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -do- Sereno Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth Dhan Laxmi Furnace oil Trans Marine Oaka Furnace oil Trans Marine Hampstead Furnace oil Alpine - Kaisa-I LPG M. International - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Clea Containers GSA May. 09, 2022 Seago Istanbul Containers Maersk Pak -do- Teera Bhum Containers Maersk Pak May. 10, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022