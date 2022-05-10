ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 9, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    07-05-2022
                  Quetta         Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
Op-2              Bw             Disc. High     Trans Maritimes    08-05-2022
                  Thames         Speed Diesel   Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Ocean          Disc.          Gac Pakistan       07-05-2022
                  Breeze         Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Chem           Disc.          Alpine Marine      07-05-2022
                  Juipter        Chemical       Services
B-2               Al Shaffiah    Disc.          Wilhelsmen         09-05-2022
                                 Chemical       Ship Services
B-6/B-7           Tarlan         Disc. Load     Feeder             08-05-2022
                                 Container      Logistic
B-8/B-9           X-Press        Disc. Load     X-Press            08-05-2022
                  Anglesey       Container      Feeders Shipping
                                                Agencies
B-11/B-12         Wai He         Disc. Soya     Indus Shipping     29-04-2022
                                 Bean Seeds     Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         Baoda 17       Disc. General  Sea Hawks Asia     09-05-2022
                                 Cargo          Global Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-2             Al Ahmed       Load General   N. S Shipping      18-04-2022
                                 Cargo          Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              An Hai Star    Load Rice      Ocean World        07-05-2022
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-20              Friend-3       Load Rice      Bulk Shipping      05-05-2022
                                                Agencies
B-21/B-20         Lila 10        Load Rice      Pak Liner          05-05-2022
                                                Agencies (pvt) Ltd
B-21/B-20         Sea Wolf       Disc. General  Trade Link         07-05-2022
                                 Cargo          International
B-26/B-27         OOCL Norflok   Disc. Load     OOCL               08-05-2022
                                 Container      Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3           Kmtc           Disc. Load     United Marine      09-05-2022
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies
Saptl-4           Cosco          Disc. Load     Cosco Shipping     08-05-2022
                  Thailand       Container      Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Chem Juipter      09-05-2022     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
M.T Quetta        09-05-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
La Boheme         09-05-2022     D/14434 Mogas          Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Bai Lu Zuo        09-05-2022     D/57000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Xin Chang Shu     09-05-2022     D/L Container                              -
Xin Wu Han        09-05-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                               Lines Pakistan
Arkas             09-05-2022     D/29895 Steel           Asia Marine Pvt. Ltd
Sc Taipei         10-05-2022     D/7000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Ningbo
Express           10-05-2022     D/L Container           Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Northern
Dedication        10-05-2022     D/L Container           Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Hannah
Schulte           10-05-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Arman 10          10-05-2022     L/1600 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
Kavita            10-05-2022     D/25000 Iron                       Sea Trade
                                                                International
Han Hui           10-05-2022     L/3387                       Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     & Logistic
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin         09-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
M.T Lahore        09-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            09-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Bamba             09-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Forli             09-05-2022     General Cargo                              -
Solar Roma        09-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Jannes            09-05-2022     General Cargo                              -
M.T Bolan         09-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Thorswind         09-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Xin Pu Dong       09-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Clemens
Schulte           09-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Budapest
Express           09-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                                                                      NIL
MW-2              Iraklis        Corn           East Wind        May 06, 2022
MW-4                                                                      NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Thassos        Coal           Alpine           May 07, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              KOI            Containers     CMA CGM          May 08, 2022
QICT              MSC Chiara     Containers     MSC Pak          May 08, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Tails Wind     Soya bean      Ocean Services   May 07, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Milaha         LNG            GSA              May 07, 2022
                  Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Delta Gas    Chemicals      Alpine                          May 08, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Able Sailor       Palm oil       Alpine                          May.09, 2022
La Boheme         Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Cap Carmel        Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Milaha
Ras Laffan        LNG            GSA                            May. 09, 2022
KOI               Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
MSC Chiara        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Lil Stella        Bitumen        Trans Trade                     May.09, 2022
Jishun            Palm oil       Alpine
Theo-T            Furnace oil    Alpine
Paro              Coal           Alpine
Aphrodite-L       Coal           Ocean Services
Orange
Harmony           Soya bean      Ocean Services
PVT Sunshine      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sereno            Gas oil        Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Dhan Laxmi        Furnace oil    Trans Marine
Oaka              Furnace oil    Trans Marine
Hampstead         Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
Kaisa-I           LPG            M. International                           -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Clea          Containers     GSA                            May. 09, 2022
Seago Istanbul    Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Teera Bhum        Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 10, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Shipping Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

