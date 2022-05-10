Markets
Shipping Intelligence
10 May, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 9, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 07-05-2022
Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Op-2 Bw Disc. High Trans Maritimes 08-05-2022
Thames Speed Diesel Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Ocean Disc. Gac Pakistan 07-05-2022
Breeze Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Chem Disc. Alpine Marine 07-05-2022
Juipter Chemical Services
B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelsmen 09-05-2022
Chemical Ship Services
B-6/B-7 Tarlan Disc. Load Feeder 08-05-2022
Container Logistic
B-8/B-9 X-Press Disc. Load X-Press 08-05-2022
Anglesey Container Feeders Shipping
Agencies
B-11/B-12 Wai He Disc. Soya Indus Shipping 29-04-2022
Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 Baoda 17 Disc. General Sea Hawks Asia 09-05-2022
Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Load General N. S Shipping 18-04-2022
Cargo Line
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 An Hai Star Load Rice Ocean World 07-05-2022
Pvt. Ltd
B-20 Friend-3 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 05-05-2022
Agencies
B-21/B-20 Lila 10 Load Rice Pak Liner 05-05-2022
Agencies (pvt) Ltd
B-21/B-20 Sea Wolf Disc. General Trade Link 07-05-2022
Cargo International
B-26/B-27 OOCL Norflok Disc. Load OOCL 08-05-2022
Container Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3 Kmtc Disc. Load United Marine 09-05-2022
Colombo Container Agencies
Saptl-4 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 08-05-2022
Thailand Container Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Chem Juipter 09-05-2022 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
M.T Quetta 09-05-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
La Boheme 09-05-2022 D/14434 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Bai Lu Zuo 09-05-2022 D/57000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Xin Chang Shu 09-05-2022 D/L Container -
Xin Wu Han 09-05-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Lines Pakistan
Arkas 09-05-2022 D/29895 Steel Asia Marine Pvt. Ltd
Sc Taipei 10-05-2022 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Ningbo
Express 10-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Northern
Dedication 10-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Hannah
Schulte 10-05-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Arman 10 10-05-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link
International
Kavita 10-05-2022 D/25000 Iron Sea Trade
International
Han Hui 10-05-2022 L/3387 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin 09-05-2022 Container Ship -
M.T Lahore 09-05-2022 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 09-05-2022 Container Ship -
Bamba 09-05-2022 Tanker -
Forli 09-05-2022 General Cargo -
Solar Roma 09-05-2022 Tanker -
Jannes 09-05-2022 General Cargo -
M.T Bolan 09-05-2022 Tanker -
Thorswind 09-05-2022 Container Ship -
Xin Pu Dong 09-05-2022 Container Ship -
Clemens
Schulte 09-05-2022 Container Ship -
Budapest
Express 09-05-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 NIL
MW-2 Iraklis Corn East Wind May 06, 2022
MW-4 NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Thassos Coal Alpine May 07, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT KOI Containers CMA CGM May 08, 2022
QICT MSC Chiara Containers MSC Pak May 08, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Tails Wind Soya bean Ocean Services May 07, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Milaha LNG GSA May 07, 2022
Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Delta Gas Chemicals Alpine May 08, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Able Sailor Palm oil Alpine May.09, 2022
La Boheme Gas oil GAC -do-
Cap Carmel Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Milaha
Ras Laffan LNG GSA May. 09, 2022
KOI Containers CMA CGM -do-
MSC Chiara Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Lil Stella Bitumen Trans Trade May.09, 2022
Jishun Palm oil Alpine
Theo-T Furnace oil Alpine
Paro Coal Alpine
Aphrodite-L Coal Ocean Services
Orange
Harmony Soya bean Ocean Services
PVT Sunshine Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sereno Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Dhan Laxmi Furnace oil Trans Marine
Oaka Furnace oil Trans Marine
Hampstead Furnace oil Alpine -
Kaisa-I LPG M. International -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Clea Containers GSA May. 09, 2022
Seago Istanbul Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Teera Bhum Containers Maersk Pak May. 10, 2022
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments