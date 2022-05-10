Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
10 May, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
(HUBCSC2)The Hub - - - - - 16.05.2022
Power Company Ltd to 22.05.2022
===============================================================================================================
